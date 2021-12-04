Latest US jobs report weaker than expected as unemployment falls
The unemployment rate in the United States has reached its lowest point since before the coronavirus pandemic, dipping to 4.2%. “At this point in the year, we're looking at the sharpest one-year decline in unemployment ever,” President Biden said. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 4, 2021
