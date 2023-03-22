Latest spring travel deals and saving tips | Consumer Confidential

- Now Playing
Latest spring travel deals and saving tips | Consumer Confidential24:27
- UP NEXT
A behind-the-scenes look at this morning in TODAY’s Studio 1A38:39
These nominees could make history at the 2023 Oscars06:44
How the looks and sets of ‘Elvis’ came to life06:52
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Rosie Perez24:58
Motivating fitness journeys, debunking nutrition myths and fun at-home workouts | Start Today24:58
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Steve Harvey24:57
9 Black trailblazers who are breaking barriers | Discover Black Heritage24:59
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Karen Swensen24:58
Al Roker explores 3 restaurants that fed the civil rights movement | Family Style24:54
Best ways to spend less and save more in 2023 | Consumer Confidential24:29
Savannah Guthrie, Drew Barrymore on Netflix show and friendship12:17
The Royal Rundown: Kate Middleton’s influence, role as a mother and new campaign, Shaping Us24:45
10 of the most epic TV and rom-com kisses07:33
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Maria Shriver24:56
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: CeCe Winans24:34
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Mel Robbins24:59
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Shania Twain24:57
Al Roker and TODAY anchors take on new challenges | Try This Today24:59
Inspiring transformations, strength workouts and nutrition tips | Start TODAY24:58
- Now Playing
Latest spring travel deals and saving tips | Consumer Confidential24:27
- UP NEXT
A behind-the-scenes look at this morning in TODAY’s Studio 1A38:39
These nominees could make history at the 2023 Oscars06:44
How the looks and sets of ‘Elvis’ came to life06:52
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Rosie Perez24:58
Motivating fitness journeys, debunking nutrition myths and fun at-home workouts | Start Today24:58
Play All
Play All