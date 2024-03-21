Life coach offers advice for starting over at any age
04:01
Richard Simmons sparks concern over posts saying he's ‘dying’
02:44
Now Playing
Late-stage cancer drug could help treat early-stage, study shows
02:04
UP NEXT
Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine
03:09
CDC issues measles alert urging parents to get children vaccinated
00:37
Oprah Winfrey offers new weight-loss message in TV special
02:56
Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises
05:24
Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts
03:55
Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup
04:33
Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises
04:54
Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain
00:51
Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses
04:08
Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine
04:44
Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement
05:21
How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume
04:55
Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms
02:56
Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor
05:09
What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?
05:27
Here is how a midday nap can improve your health
04:10
Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds
02:37
Late-stage cancer drug could help treat early-stage, study shows
02:04
Copied
Copied
A UCLA study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a drug already used to treat patients with late-stage cancer can also improve survival rates for those with earlier stages of the disease. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to break down the study.March 21, 2024
Life coach offers advice for starting over at any age
04:01
Richard Simmons sparks concern over posts saying he's ‘dying’
02:44
Now Playing
Late-stage cancer drug could help treat early-stage, study shows
02:04
UP NEXT
Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine
03:09
CDC issues measles alert urging parents to get children vaccinated
00:37
Oprah Winfrey offers new weight-loss message in TV special
02:56
Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises
05:24
Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts
03:55
Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup
04:33
Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises
04:54
Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain
00:51
Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses
04:08
Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine
04:44
Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement
05:21
How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume
04:55
Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms
02:56
Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor
05:09
What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?
05:27
Here is how a midday nap can improve your health
04:10
Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds