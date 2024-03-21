IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop TODAY All Stars: Vote for your favorite spring finds

Late-stage cancer drug could help treat early-stage, study shows
March 21, 202402:04

  • Life coach offers advice for starting over at any age

    04:01

  • Richard Simmons sparks concern over posts saying he's ‘dying’

    02:44
  • Now Playing

    Late-stage cancer drug could help treat early-stage, study shows

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine

    03:09

  • CDC issues measles alert urging parents to get children vaccinated

    00:37

  • Oprah Winfrey offers new weight-loss message in TV special

    02:56

  • Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises

    05:24

  • Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

    03:55

  • Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

    04:33

  • Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises

    04:54

  • Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

    00:51

  • Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

    04:08

  • Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

    04:44

  • Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

    05:21

  • How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume

    04:55

  • Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms

    02:56

  • Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor

    05:09

  • What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?

    05:27

  • Here is how a midday nap can improve your health

    04:10

  • Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds

    02:37

Late-stage cancer drug could help treat early-stage, study shows

02:04

A UCLA study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a drug already used to treat patients with late-stage cancer can also improve survival rates for those with earlier stages of the disease. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to break down the study.March 21, 2024

  • Life coach offers advice for starting over at any age

    04:01

  • Richard Simmons sparks concern over posts saying he's ‘dying’

    02:44
  • Now Playing

    Late-stage cancer drug could help treat early-stage, study shows

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine

    03:09

  • CDC issues measles alert urging parents to get children vaccinated

    00:37

  • Oprah Winfrey offers new weight-loss message in TV special

    02:56

  • Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises

    05:24

  • Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

    03:55

  • Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

    04:33

  • Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises

    04:54

  • Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

    00:51

  • Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

    04:08

  • Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

    04:44

  • Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

    05:21

  • How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume

    04:55

  • Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms

    02:56

  • Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor

    05:09

  • What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?

    05:27

  • Here is how a midday nap can improve your health

    04:10

  • Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds

    02:37

Manhunt underway for inmate after 3 officers ambushed

Sec. Blinken pushes to secure ‘immediate cease-fire’ in Gaza

Texas immigration battle grows after appeals court blocks SB4 law

Trump’s circle concerned but not panicked over bond: sources

3 clinic staffers could be behind Kate’s alleged medical data breach

Hoda & Jenna talk importance of thoughtful gestures in couples

TODAY fan plays pop culture trivia to win trip to Punta Cana

Try these spring-cleaning hacks with items you already have

Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter amid theft allegations

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Life coach offers advice for starting over at any age

André De Shields on his mythology podcast, HIV survivor support

Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

Leslie Bibb on how ‘Palm Royale’ cast was like a ‘family’

Who will win NCAA March Madness 2024? Steve Kornacki says…

Try this crowd-pleasing fresh seafood paella from Tatiana Rosana

Marsha Warfield talks stepping back in Roz’s shoes in ‘Night Court’

How to keep your spring flowers fresh and alive

Ricky Martin talks ‘great’ fashion he wore in ‘Palm Royale’

Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine

Hoda & Jenna talk importance of thoughtful gestures in couples

TODAY fan plays pop culture trivia to win trip to Punta Cana

Try these spring-cleaning hacks with items you already have

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

See the 'hot' updated hairstyles Chris Appleton gives to viewers

Can Hoda & Jenna figure out what this batter scooper is?

Trip or Bust: Fan answers trivia questions to win a trip to Aruba

Watch: Mom shocked to learn she has an ‘old person name’

Taylor Rooks talks generating buzz around viral sports interviews

Elevate your closet with these crafty fashion upgrades

Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!

Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!

Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Get an exclusive sneak peek at items going on sale on Amazon

Bobbie’s Best: Get exclusive deals on pillowcases, jewelry, more

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Ashley Lonsdale shares recipe for braised chicken and cabbage

Try this crowd-pleasing fresh seafood paella from Tatiana Rosana

Meet Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the soda company Poppi

Chef José Andrés shares his recipe for seared scallops with tzatziki

Try Chef José Andrés’ one-pot chicken youvetsi and tabbouleh

Try these sausage rolls that are perfect for Saint Patrick's Day

Try Catherine Fulvio’s recipes for cottage pie and apple cream cake

How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art

Try this quick and easy family dinner recipe for upside down pizza