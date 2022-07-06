IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bradford Freeman, ‘Band of Brothers’ veteran, dies at 97

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    2 US veterans volunteering in Ukraine reported missing

    02:26

  • U.S. veterans return to France to mark D-Day anniversary

    04:13

  • Gold Star mom turns heartbreak into hope by starting non-profit

    06:34

  • Pull off the perfect Memorial Day picnic with these tips and hacks

    04:44

  • Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

    02:18

  • How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    03:37

  • Meet the servicemen continuing a solemn Memorial Day tradition

    03:05

  • Honoring our military: A Purple Heart recipient gets a new home

    05:32

  • Get an inside look at Jenna Bush Hager’s stay on the USS Bataan

    08:13

  • Johnnie A. Jones, first black Warrant officer in US Army, dies at 102

    02:17

  • Neighbors step in after fire destroys WWII hero's home

    03:56

  • Fans Jason and his dog Theodore pose for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:15

  • 9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine

    03:11

  • Congress honors the Black women veterans of the 6888 battalion

    01:06

  • Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business

    06:28

  • ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

    02:24

  • Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102

    00:28

  • 99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planes

    06:44

  • Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack

    05:31

TODAY

Bradford Freeman, ‘Band of Brothers’ veteran, dies at 97

02:08

Bradford Freeman, a Purple Heart recipient and the last surviving member of the historic “Band of Brothers” has died at the age of 97. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on his storied life and legacy, including his heroism during World War II, as well as the acclaimed book and awarding-winning TV series his journey inspired.July 6, 2022

Bradford Freeman, last “Band of Brothers” survivor, has died

  • Now Playing

    Bradford Freeman, ‘Band of Brothers’ veteran, dies at 97

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    2 US veterans volunteering in Ukraine reported missing

    02:26

  • U.S. veterans return to France to mark D-Day anniversary

    04:13

  • Gold Star mom turns heartbreak into hope by starting non-profit

    06:34

  • Pull off the perfect Memorial Day picnic with these tips and hacks

    04:44

  • Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

    02:18

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All