TODAY

There’s still time! Make Valentine’s Day special with these last-minute ideas

04:04

NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with some last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas that will make your loved one feel appreciated. From planning date night at home to taking the time to remember why you fell in love in the first place, these ideas are sure to make that special someone swoon.Feb. 14, 2022

