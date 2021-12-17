As the holiday season is in full swing, it can be stressful figuring out how to book smartly. The Points Guy's Brian Kelly tells TODAY why it’s best to book with miles if you’re going somewhere last minute, and shares some tips on how to get good trip protection.Dec. 17, 2021
Last-minute travel tips for the holidays
