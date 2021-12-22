Stephanie Oppenheim, co-founder of Toy Portfolio, joins TODAY with an array of creative, last-minute toys for kids, teens and the whole family, including a friendship bracelet-making kit, paint-your-own ornaments, a diner pretend play set, the Hess cargo plane, a Lego movie theater set and more.Dec. 22, 2021
Last-minute toy finds: Hess cargo plane and more
