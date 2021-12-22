IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a hurry? We found the perfect last-minute gifts for all your loved ones

  • Now Playing

    Last-minute toy finds: Hess cargo plane and more

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more

    05:17

  • TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise

    02:49

  • Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business

    04:31

  • Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays

    04:16

  • Hot winter accessories: Puffer jackets, faux leather trench, more

    04:53

  • Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and more

    04:42

  • Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas

    03:54

  • Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

    02:45

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Last-Minute Gifts

    25:03

  • There’s still time! Last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

    04:34

  • Cozy holiday styles for kids: Christmas sweater, fur vest, more

    04:04

  • Last-minute fashion and beauty gifts: Makeup brush set, styling iron, more

    03:16

  • Gifts for the helpers in your life: Lunchtime Crock-Pots and more

    03:15

  • Holiday gifts for under $25: Tea towels, sleeping headphones, more

    04:00

  • Good Housekeeping gift guide: Wine chiller, Pisa bracelets, more

    04:20

  • Last-minute gifts for the home: Telescope, digital photo frame, more

    05:28

  • How to get fashions from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot for less

    03:43

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

  • From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

    05:37

TODAY

Last-minute toy finds: Hess cargo plane and more

06:23

Stephanie Oppenheim, co-founder of Toy Portfolio, joins TODAY with an array of creative, last-minute toys for kids, teens and the whole family, including a friendship bracelet-making kit, paint-your-own ornaments, a diner pretend play set, the Hess cargo plane, a Lego movie theater set and more.Dec. 22, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Last-minute toy finds: Hess cargo plane and more

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more

    05:17

  • TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise

    02:49

  • Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business

    04:31

  • Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays

    04:16

  • Hot winter accessories: Puffer jackets, faux leather trench, more

    04:53

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All