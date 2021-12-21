Last-minute holiday travel options and tips

Despite COVID challenges, traffic at airports this week and next is expected to shatter pandemic-era records. Travel expert Mark Ellwood joins TODAY with information on what you can expect, as well as last-minute getaways to consider. Among his tips: Get stand-alone travel insurance.Dec. 21, 2021
