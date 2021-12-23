Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips

In the latest edition of our Holiday Handbook, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen lays out all the ways to take advantage of the last few days before Christmas. She recommends shopping in person to make sure you have your gifts in time, and also has other last-minute gift ideas for all the procrastinators out there.Dec. 23, 2021
