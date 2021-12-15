Last-minute fashion and beauty gifts: Makeup brush set, styling iron, more
03:16
Share this -
copied
Makho Ndlovu joins TODAY to share a sneak peek at the latest episode of Shop All Day featuring last-minute fashion and beauty gifts, including beanie hats, Apple AirTags that help you find keys and other items, a makeup brush set, a ceramic styling iron and more.Dec. 15, 2021
Now Playing
Last-minute fashion and beauty gifts: Makeup brush set, styling iron, more
03:16
UP NEXT
Gifts for the helpers in your life: Lunchtime Crock-Pots and more
03:15
Holiday gifts for under $25: Tea towels, sleeping headphones, more
04:00
Good Housekeeping gift guide: Wine chiller, Pisa bracelets, more
04:20
Last-minute gifts for the home: Telescope, digital photo frame, more
05:28
How to get fashions from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot for less