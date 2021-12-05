Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The last surviving officer of the famous “Easy Company,” the World War II company portrayed in “Band of Brothers,” has died at 99. Edward Shames took part in some of the most significant moments of the war, including jumping into Normandy on D-Day.
