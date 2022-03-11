IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

  • UP NEXT

    Fears circulate of chemical and nuclear weapons used by Russia

    03:12

  • US and West allies tighten hold around Putin

    01:48

  • President Biden calls for an end of normal trade relations with Russia

    13:31

  • It's that time of year again: Inside the daylight saving time debate

    03:00

  • Community turns to solar power after traditional streetlights are removed

    05:15

  • Plan your spring break getaway with these important travel tips

    02:52

  • TODAY remembers NBC News director Matt Schindler who has died at 91

    00:49

  • Ukrainian refugees find safety and compassion in Poland

    02:24

  • Trooper who saved runners from drunk driver speaks out: It was instinct

    02:29

  • Jussie Smollett has emotional outburst after hate crime hoax sentencing

    02:10

  • Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81

    00:36

  • North Korea latest tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials

    00:31

  • TSA extends mask mandate on public transportation until April 18th

    00:22

  • MLB owners and players reach labor agreement

    02:44

  • Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions on East Coast

    01:10

  • Record inflation, rising gas prices put growing strain on Americans

    02:26

  • US, allies reportedly set to revoke Russia’s favored trade status

    01:59

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • Kristin Crowley becomes Los Angeles' first female fire chief: 'It feels amazing'

    04:21

  • Kelly Rizzo shares new tribute to Bob Saget 2 months after death

    02:23

TODAY

Larysa in Kyiv: March 3, 2022

03:32

Larysa in Kyiv: March 3, 2022March 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Fears circulate of chemical and nuclear weapons used by Russia

    03:12

  • US and West allies tighten hold around Putin

    01:48

  • President Biden calls for an end of normal trade relations with Russia

    13:31

  • It's that time of year again: Inside the daylight saving time debate

    03:00

  • Community turns to solar power after traditional streetlights are removed

    05:15

  • Plan your spring break getaway with these important travel tips

    02:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All