IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 82% off 6 must-haves for your next vacation

  • Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics

    00:25

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Vigil held to rally for Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison

    00:35

  • ‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts talk season 14, new changes

    05:48

  • Zaya Wade opens up about being a trans teen in the spotlight

    01:13

  • Swimming tips to keep your family safe as summer kicks off

    02:57

  • Indianapolis 500: Drivers to watch and what to expect this weekend

    03:18

  • See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • Mike Krzyzewski talks retirement, coaching career and family life

    06:14

  • Celebrities, activists speak out after Texas mass shooting

    02:32

  • Al Roker on his half-marathon, seeing Nick deliver church sermon

    01:55

  • Alabama coach Nick Saban apologizes for taking shots at Texas A&M

    02:24

  • First all-Black team to summit Mount Everest shares their journey

    04:52

  • Exclusive: US women’s soccer reacts to historic equal pay deal

    02:44

  • Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

    00:40

  • Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 36

    05:06

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

  • First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest

    00:40

  • 3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game

    00:25

TODAY

Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

00:30

Former Olympic gymnasts, including Simone Biles, are among dozens of assault victims who are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop Dr. Larry Nassar from abusing young women.June 8, 2022

Raisman, Biles, Maroney among women asking FBI for $1 billion in Larry Nassar sex abuse case

  • Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics

    00:25

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Vigil held to rally for Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison

    00:35

  • ‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts talk season 14, new changes

    05:48

  • Zaya Wade opens up about being a trans teen in the spotlight

    01:13

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All