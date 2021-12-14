IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kentucky couple talk about death of their infant nephew in tornado

    Larry Nassar abuse survivors reach $380 million settlement

    Key deadlines for holiday shipping loom this week

  • Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in crash that killed 4

  • FBI investigating case of woman who fell overboard from cruise ship

  • TSA says it has confiscated record number of guns this year

  • Dozens are still missing in aftermath of deadly tornadoes

  • CDC director: Pfizer’s new COVID pill is ‘another great tool in our toolbox’

  • Pfizer says its COVID pill is 89 percent effective

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

  • Minister of Kentucky church talks about damage from tornado

  • U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him

  • Breakthrough COVID 101: Why are vaccinated people testing positive?

  • Vicente Fernandez, Mexican music idol, dies at 81

  • Peloton fires back at its portrayal in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

  • Deadly tornado flattens Amazon warehouse in Illinois, killing at least 6

  • Elon Musk is TIME magazine’s Person of the Year

  • Search suspended after woman falls overboard from cruise ship

  • Families of Kentucky candle factory victims speak out after deadly tornado

  • Mark Meadows emails released to Jan. 6 committee reveal new details

TODAY

Larry Nassar abuse survivors reach $380 million settlement

Attorneys for hundreds of victims have reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics surrounding the sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar, ending a five-year legal battle. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.Dec. 14, 2021

USA Gymnastics, hundreds of sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Nassar case

