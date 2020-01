With Season 10 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” about to begin, Larry David joins TODAY and weighs in on Bernie Sanders (with whom he claims “a familial connection”) and much more – including the news that Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will appear on “Curb.” “I was very impressed,” Larry tells them. He also reveals where the “Curb” music came from and complains about all the pillows on the TODAY sofa!