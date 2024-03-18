IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
How buyers and sellers can save money with real estate ruling
03:50
UP NEXT
Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free
05:13
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners
00:41
Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8
00:29
Avoid these common mistakes that can delay your tax return
04:52
'Aisle' be darned: How to save money at the grocery store
04:08
$1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow
00:26
Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation
03:07
Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?
03:31
Are viral money-saving hacks all over social media worth the hype?
03:37
What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65
03:14
Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps
04:21
Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know
03:24
Social media and investing: Separating good advice from clickbait
02:55
Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans
00:28
Capital One to buy Discover Financial in $35 billion deal
00:38
Here are the best deals to nab during 2024 Presidents Day sales
04:40
National average for gas prices spikes 11 cents to $3.28 a gallon
00:31
How to find deals and save money for spring break
04:06
Consumers push back on shrinkflation — but what can be done?
03:17
How buyers and sellers can save money with real estate ruling
03:50
Copied
Copied
The National Association of Realtors has agreed to a landmark settlement that’s set to impact how homes are bought and sold — and it could save both buyers and sellers money in the process. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.March 18, 2024
Now Playing
How buyers and sellers can save money with real estate ruling
03:50
UP NEXT
Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free
05:13
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners
00:41
Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8
00:29
Avoid these common mistakes that can delay your tax return
04:52
'Aisle' be darned: How to save money at the grocery store
04:08
$1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow
00:26
Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation
03:07
Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?
03:31
Are viral money-saving hacks all over social media worth the hype?
03:37
What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65
03:14
Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps
04:21
Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know
03:24
Social media and investing: Separating good advice from clickbait
02:55
Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans
00:28
Capital One to buy Discover Financial in $35 billion deal
00:38
Here are the best deals to nab during 2024 Presidents Day sales
04:40
National average for gas prices spikes 11 cents to $3.28 a gallon
00:31
How to find deals and save money for spring break
04:06
Consumers push back on shrinkflation — but what can be done?