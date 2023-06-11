Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant

John Legend talks new album 'Legend', becoming a father of three
Ryan Scoble, a long stick middie for the Mercyhurst University lacrosse team, thought he had to cut his career short after undergoing a heart transplant but he was determined to return to the game he loves with a miracle recovery. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.June 11, 2023
