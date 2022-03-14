Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony talk friendship: ‘I love her!’
While Kelly Rowland co-hosts with Hoda Kotb, she’s surprised by one of her best friends, La La Anthony. They talk about how they became friends at a young age, they share what they do for fun and how they talk through things with each other. Anthony also talks about becoming a season regular on Starz series “BMF” and her new haircare business.March 14, 2022
