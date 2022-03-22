Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name
Kylie Jenner announced that she and Travis Scott have changed their son’s name. Originally named Wolf, the couple said the name just didn’t suit him. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk about what went into naming their own kids, and how they knew the names were the right fit.March 22, 2022
