Kylie Jenner lands on Forbes cover as soon-to-be youngest 'self-made' billionaire

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kyle Jenner, 20, has graced the cover of Forbes this week for the magazine’s annual ranking of the Richest Self-Made Women. She’s now worth $900 million, thanks to the meteoric rise of her cosmetics company she began in 2015, and is now on her way to becoming the youngest “self-made” billionaire. But some take issue with Jenner receiving the title, saying that her celebrity family was influential to her success, NBC’s Katie Snow reports for TODAY.

