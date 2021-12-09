Kyle Richards on her daughter’s engagement and returning to acting
08:48
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards sat down with TODAY to talk her return to acting in “Halloween Kills” and the new Peacock holiday movie “The Housewives of the North Pole.” She also dished on her daughter Farrah’s recent engagement and her sister Kathy Hilton joining her on “RHOBH.”Dec. 9, 2021
