TODAY

Kyiv residents make passionate plea from bomb shelter

04:27

Ukraine residents Pastor Volodymyr Masyuk and his wife Sylvia Cortez spoke to Weekend TODAY from a bomb shelter amid violence in Kyiv. The couple recounted the scenes of war and asked the international community for help. "We know the world is watching, but we need them to do more than just watch," Cortez said.Feb. 26, 2022

