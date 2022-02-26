Kyiv residents make passionate plea from bomb shelter
04:27
Share this -
copied
Ukraine residents Pastor Volodymyr Masyuk and his wife Sylvia Cortez spoke to Weekend TODAY from a bomb shelter amid violence in Kyiv. The couple recounted the scenes of war and asked the international community for help. “We know the world is watching, but we need them to do more than just watch,” Cortez said.Feb. 26, 2022
Now Playing
Kyiv residents make passionate plea from bomb shelter
04:27
UP NEXT
Ukrainian forces fight to hold capital as Russia vetoes UN security council resolution
02:05
Raising resilient kids during the digital age
04:29
NYC marathon to return to full capacity in 2022
00:44
Bipartisanship takes center stage of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination