IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • Craig Robinson reflects on impact of ‘The Office,’ possible reunion

    05:44

  • Camila Cabello talks prioritizing mental health, new album 'Familia'

    02:48

  • Get an exclusive first look at ‘The Thing About Pam’ finale!

    01:03
  • Now Playing

    Kurt Cobain’s guitar from 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' up for auction

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Will Ferrell joins cast of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie

    00:32

  • Britney Spears announces she's expecting her third child

    01:43

  • Pretty, pretty good: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' will return for season 12

    00:27

  • See the biggest winners and upsets at the CMT Music Awards

    01:44

  • Molly Shannon on how she scammed her way into Hollywood meetings

    05:46

  • Spring Cha-Ching! Fan answers trivia to win cash

    02:59

  • Lizzo reveals hidden interest: reading psychology books!

    05:07

  • You’re asked out to dinner. Should you have to split the bill?

    04:10

  • The New York Times crossword puzzle turns 80

    03:15

  • Molly Shannon talks new memoir, coming to peace after tragedy

    05:16

  • Lizzo's busy week: New song, new shapewear line, hosting ‘SNL’

    05:18

  • Kim Kardashian: I've always been the underdog and that's ok

    00:58

  • Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are engaged again: See the green ring!

    02:30

  • ‘Better Call Saul’ final season to feature Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul

    00:28

  • Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin

    04:58

  • Will Smith’s family makes 1st appearances following Oscars ban

    01:48

TODAY

Kurt Cobain’s guitar from 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' up for auction

00:46

Kurt Cobain’s 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar from Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video goes on sale next week. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, some of the proceeds will go towards raising awareness for mental health disorders. It’s estimated to sell for at least $600,000.April 12, 2022

  • Craig Robinson reflects on impact of ‘The Office,’ possible reunion

    05:44

  • Camila Cabello talks prioritizing mental health, new album 'Familia'

    02:48

  • Get an exclusive first look at ‘The Thing About Pam’ finale!

    01:03
  • Now Playing

    Kurt Cobain’s guitar from 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' up for auction

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Will Ferrell joins cast of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie

    00:32

  • Britney Spears announces she's expecting her third child

    01:43

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All