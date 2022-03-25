Kristin Crowley to make history as LA’s first female, openly gay fire chief
History is being made in Los Angeles Friday as Kristin Crowley will be sworn in as the first female and openly gay fire chief. Crowley is a 22-year veteran of the department and says she plans to foster an environment that’s free of hazing, harassment and discrimination.March 25, 2022
Kristin Crowley to make history as LA’s first female, openly gay fire chief
