Kristin Crowley becomes Los Angeles' first female fire chief: 'It feels amazing'04:21
Kristin Crowley is making history in Los Angeles as the city’s first female and first LGBTQ fire chief. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones speaks to the trailblazing first responder.March 10, 2022
