IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hoda and Jenna on helping kids deal with rejection, keeping them grounded 03:52 'Bridgerton,' Lizzo, Amy Schumer: Here's what to watch in March 04:22 Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from ‘Late Night’ to Broadway 05:26 Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport 04:29 Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’ 06:18 Watch Kristin Chenoweth find out Savannah Guthrie’s daughter performed as Glinda 00:59
Now Playing
Kristin Chenoweth on new book, marriage and Ariana Grande 04:29
UP NEXT
Andy Warhol subject of new Netflix documentary 01:02 Diana Ross’ daughter Rhonda shares adorable throwback photo 00:29 Will Ferrell hits the court as Jackie Moon during Warriors-Clippers game 00:44 Aaron Rodgers reportedly becomes NFL’s highest paid player 02:33 Zoey Deutch shows Hoda and Jenna the latest photos on her phone 05:35 Hoda and Jenna guess which female celebrities said these inspiring quotes 02:30 People editor-in-chief previews issue of women changing the world 05:47 2022 ACM Awards: Watch the highlights, and see who won! 02:44 Kristin Chenoweth opens up about adoption, new children’s book, engagement 07:21 Justin Sylvester talks ‘The Batman’ opening, Pamala Anderson documentary 03:39 Eric Stonestreet on how fiancée’s sons encouraged him to join ‘Domino Masters’ 05:13 Renée Zellweger talks 'The Thing About Pam' transformation 05:30 Ryan Reynolds talks ‘the Adam Project,’ jokes about parenting stress 06:29 Kristin Chenoweth on new book, marriage and Ariana Grande 04:29
Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to talk about her very first children’s book, “What Will I Do With My Love Today?,” which holds a powerful message about adoption. They also discuss Chenoweth’s upcoming nuptials and Ariana Grande performing in the “Wicked,” movie. “I think she’s going to nail it,” adding “I did cry when she got it.”
March 9, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna on helping kids deal with rejection, keeping them grounded 03:52 'Bridgerton,' Lizzo, Amy Schumer: Here's what to watch in March 04:22 Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from ‘Late Night’ to Broadway 05:26 Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport 04:29 Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’ 06:18 Watch Kristin Chenoweth find out Savannah Guthrie’s daughter performed as Glinda 00:59