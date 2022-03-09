IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Kristin Chenoweth on new book, marriage and Ariana Grande

    04:29
Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to talk about her very first children’s book, “What Will I Do With My Love Today?,” which holds a powerful message about adoption. They also discuss Chenoweth’s upcoming nuptials and Ariana Grande performing in the “Wicked,” movie. “I think she’s going to nail it,” adding “I did cry when she got it.”March 9, 2022

Kristin Chenoweth reveals the beautiful way her parents talked about her adoption

