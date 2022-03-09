Kristin Chenoweth on new book, marriage and Ariana Grande

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to talk about her very first children’s book, “What Will I Do With My Love Today?,” which holds a powerful message about adoption. They also discuss Chenoweth’s upcoming nuptials and Ariana Grande performing in the “Wicked,” movie. “I think she’s going to nail it,” adding “I did cry when she got it.”March 9, 2022