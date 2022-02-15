IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

    04:41

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling

    05:04

  • Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

  • Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

    05:36

  • How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating

    02:06

  • Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

    03:53

  • Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue on bronze medal, former relationship

    04:19

  • Speed skater Erin Jackson on historic gold medal, if she'll compete in 2026

    04:38

  • Olympic Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates share their love story

    03:45

  • Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob

    04:37

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55

  • Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

    03:05

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

    02:46

  • Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56

  • How Team USA’s speedskaters aim to shake up the sport at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:31

  • Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

    02:34

  • Elana Meyers Taylor talks bringing young son to the 2022 Olympics

    04:14

  • Team USA athletes to watch for during ice dance events at 2022 Olympics

    04:39

TODAY

Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

06:07

Olympic icon Kristi Yamaguchi joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to weigh in on Russian figure skater, Kamila Valieva, being allowed to compete after a drug test in December came back positive, as well as how that might affect other athletes competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. “You want to see that even playing field for everyone out there and right now it’s not,” she says. She also offers advice for Team USA skaters ahead of their competitions.Feb. 15, 2022

Kristi Yamaguchi talks 'frustration,' 'sadness' over Russian skating scandal

  • Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

    04:41

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling

    05:04

  • Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

  • Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

    05:36

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All