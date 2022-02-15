IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics 06:07
Olympic icon Kristi Yamaguchi joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to weigh in on Russian figure skater, Kamila Valieva, being allowed to compete after a drug test in December came back positive, as well as how that might affect other athletes competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. “You want to see that even playing field for everyone out there and right now it’s not,” she says. She also offers advice for Team USA skaters ahead of their competitions.
