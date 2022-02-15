Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

Kristi Yamaguchi, who won gold at the Winter Olympic 30 years ago, joins TODAY to talk about the new era of Team USA’s figure skaters and the latest on Russian figure skater, Kamila Valieva, who was allowed to skate after a positive drug test taken in December. “There’s a cloud over the entire Olympics now, not just figure skating,” she says. “This is not the spirit of the Olympics.”Feb. 15, 2022