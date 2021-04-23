IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Read Kristen Welker's heartfelt letter to her daughter about surrogacy, infertility

TODAY

NBC News’ Kristen Welker announces she’s having a baby, with help from a surrogate

10:02

Kristen Welker, NBC News chief White House correspondent and co-host of Weekend TODAY, reveals that she and husband John Hughes are having their first child together with help from a surrogate. Welker and Hughes struggled with infertility for years before finding their surrogate. Welker found out her surrogate was pregnant before moderating the final 2020 presidential debate, and says thinking about her baby daughter helped keep her calm during the high-stakes debate.April 23, 2021

