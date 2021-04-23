NBC News’ Kristen Welker announces she’s having a baby, with help from a surrogate

NBC News’ Kristen Welker announces she’s having a baby, with help from a surrogate10:02
Kristen Welker, NBC News chief White House correspondent and co-host of Weekend TODAY, reveals that she and husband John Hughes are having their first child together with help from a surrogate. Welker and Hughes struggled with infertility for years before finding their surrogate. Welker found out her surrogate was pregnant before moderating the final 2020 presidential debate, and says thinking about her baby daughter helped keep her calm during the high-stakes debate.