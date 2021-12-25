IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY All Day Santa Tracker: Follow Santa around the world

  • Pope Francis delivers annual Christmas message to limited crowd due to COVID-19

    01:53

  • How Queen Elizabeth and the royal family are celebrating Christmas

    02:27
    Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander take us inside their holiday traditions

    03:02
    Best ways to handle your holiday returns

    03:02

  • Hear a Christmas message from Cardinal Gregory of Washington

    04:11

  • Christmas holiday travel plans altered by omicron variant 

    02:02

  • Make sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas

    03:49

  • Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips

    06:55

  • Why Queen Elizabeth won't be spending Christmas at traditional country estate

    02:40

  • Rented Christmas trees are the latest holiday trend

    02:33

  • How Lotus House helps homeless women and children

    03:00

  • Spiritual leaders share their messages of hope for the holidays

    04:56

  • Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas

    03:54

  • Hoda & Jenna surprise deserving food pantry volunteer with trip to Palm Springs

    04:13

  • Festive hair tricks to help you stand out at any holiday party

    04:55

  • Christmas by the numbers: Steve Kornacki reveals America's holiday favorites

    04:23

  • Last-minute travel tips for the holidays

    03:48

  • Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

    02:45

  • Holiday travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels

    02:15

  • TODAY fan plays Suddenly Santa game with Hoda and Jenna – and wins a trip!

    02:56

TODAY

Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander take us inside their holiday traditions

03:02

The Weekend TODAY co-anchors are all about making memories during the holidays! Kristen Welker shares how she and her husband are spending their first Christmas with baby daughter Margot, and Peter Alexander talks about his traditions with his wife and two girls.Dec. 25, 2021

