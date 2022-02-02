Justin Sylvester shares latest scoop on Kristen Bell, Tom Brady, Janet Jackson
Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Hoda and Jenna to share his pick for a new show to add to your watchlist: Kristen Bell’s, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.” He also covers other top trending stories from this week including the latest scoop on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement and the tea spilled in Janet Jackson’s documentary.Feb. 2, 2022
