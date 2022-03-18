IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sleep pods, pillowcases, more: Products for a great night's sleep

    04:55

  • Watch a sneak peek of Katherine Schwarzenegger on ‘The Home Edit’

    01:06

  • Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen

    11:00

  • Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    How to spruce up your home for spring with beautiful florals

    04:00

  • Spring cleaning room by room: Products and hacks for a reset

    04:03

  • Toys to get your kids playing this Spring: scooters, skee-ball more

    04:08

  • How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)

    03:30

  • Woman starts tiny home company to help fight homelessness

    04:35

  • How to spruce up your home on a budget

    06:22

  • Brighten things up around the house with these products under $25

    03:48

  • These products make getting ready in the morning easier

    05:18

  • What’s your morning routine? Hoda and Jenna share theirs

    02:52

  • Get green in the kitchen with these storage ideas

    03:58

  • Former police detective shares simple tips for securing your home

    05:17

  • Consumer Confidential: Personal safety guide

    24:55

  • 'The Home Edit’ creators share tips for bringing order to your messiest rooms

    05:06

  • Here’s what your household habits say about you

    02:17

  • Last-minute Presidents Day sales to step up your kitchen game

    04:32

TODAY

Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more

05:28

Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with products to take your kitchen game to the next level including a spice grinder, a silicone spurtle set, a waffle maker and towels. Jill puts the TODAY co-hosts to the test with a kitchen quiz on some must-have products, techniques and ingredients.March 18, 2022

Shop the show here!

  • Sleep pods, pillowcases, more: Products for a great night's sleep

    04:55

  • Watch a sneak peek of Katherine Schwarzenegger on ‘The Home Edit’

    01:06

  • Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen

    11:00

  • Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    How to spruce up your home for spring with beautiful florals

    04:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All