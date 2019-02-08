Movies

Kit Harington dishes on final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ and more

03:50

Actor Kit Harington talks to NBC’s Keir Simmons about lending his voice to the animated film “How to Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World,” the ending of “Game of Thrones” and starring in the London production of “True West.”Feb. 8, 2019

  • Lorena Bobbitt opens up about media scrutiny: ‘It hurts my heart’

    04:46

  • Kit Harington dishes on final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ and more

    03:50

  • Hasan Minhaj of ‘Patriot Act’ on bringing humor to the headlines

    04:45

  • Kit Harington: New ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is kind of like ‘Game of Thrones

    11:19

  • See Ina Garten and Seth Meyers let loose while day drinking

    01:13

  • Watch ‘Brady Bunch’ siblings reunite to fix up their beloved home

    04:10

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All