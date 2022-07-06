IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music perform ‘Kingdom’ on TODAY

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Keith Urban performs ‘One Too Many’ on TODAY

    03:50

  • Keith Urban performs new song ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ on TODAY

    03:46

  • Keith Urban performs hit song ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’ live on TODAY

    05:12

  • Keith Urban performs ‘Wasted Time’ live on TODAY

    03:55

  • Keith Urban performs ‘Days Go By’ live on TODAY

    03:51

  • Parmalee performs ‘Take My Name’ live on TODAY

    04:41

  • Matt Doyle talks anxiety, bullying and the importance of “Company”

    05:34

  • Brooke Eden performs new single ‘Left You for Me’ live on TODAY

    05:26

  • Conan Gray performs hit song ‘Heather’ live on TODAY

    03:46

  • Conan Gray performs ‘Memories’ live on TODAY

    04:21

  • Watch Conan Gray perform ‘People Watching’ live on TODAY

    03:08

  • Conan Gray performs new song ‘Disaster’ live on TODAY

    02:53

  • Tai Verdes performs ‘sheluvme’ live on TODAY

    03:55

  • Jon Batiste performs ‘Cry’ on the TODAY plaza

    04:12

  • Jon Batiste performs Grammy-winning song ‘Freedom’ on TODAY

    05:50

  • Jon Batiste on music’s ‘spiritual practice,’ performs ‘Tell the Truth’

    05:23

  • Jon Batiste performs ‘I Need You’ live on TODAY

    03:03

  • James Bay talks being a new dad, performs new single ‘One Life’

    05:34

  • BRELAND performs ‘Praise the Lord’ and ‘Natural’ live on TODAY

    05:26

Citi Music Series

Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music perform ‘Kingdom’ on TODAY

04:18

Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music stop by the 3rd Hour of TODAY as part of the Citi Music Series to perform “Kingdom” off their new album “Kingdom Book One.”July 6, 2022

Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music on celebrating humanity in music

  • Now Playing

    Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music perform ‘Kingdom’ on TODAY

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Keith Urban performs ‘One Too Many’ on TODAY

    03:50

  • Keith Urban performs new song ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ on TODAY

    03:46

  • Keith Urban performs hit song ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’ live on TODAY

    05:12

  • Keith Urban performs ‘Wasted Time’ live on TODAY

    03:55

  • Keith Urban performs ‘Days Go By’ live on TODAY

    03:51

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All