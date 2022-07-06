IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music on celebrating humanity in music

Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music stop by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss their newest project "Kingdom Book One" which raises awareness on the injustice of mass incarceration. "To have prisoners who are incarcerated in the middle of a pandemic add their voices to a project and be a gift to anyone who hears, I think is a wonderful thing," Jonathan Jay says.July 6, 2022

