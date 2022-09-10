IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Scotland mourns Queen Elizabeth, as funeral preparations begin

    01:52

  • Savannah Guthrie shares moving displays of gratitude for Queen

    03:24

  • Charles officially proclaimed King alongside Camilla and William

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    King Charles publicly proclaimed monarch at St. James’s Palace

    09:35
  • UP NEXT

    Historian talks royals staying relevant in the modern age

    01:29

  • Significance of televised Accession Council meeting explained

    03:44

  • Notable UK leaders gather for 1st ever televised Accession Council

    03:30

  • King Charles is formally proclaimed king by Accession Council

    16:02

  • King Charles must not let modernizations slip, Wilfred Frost says

    01:35

  • Rift between William, Harry took a toll on queen, royal expert says

    03:40

  • King Charles receives first warm public response

    03:54

  • Inside William and Kate’s new royal roles in waiting

    02:21

  • Watch: King Charles greets mourners at Buckingham Palace

    03:13

  • How Queen Elizabeth’s fashion conveyed authority, strength

    03:17

  • The real-life fairytale love story of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

    04:18

  • Queen Elizabeth looked to Prince Philip to ‘break the ice’

    02:49

  • Andrea Mitchell on Queen Elizabeth’s ‘pitch perfect’ duty to country

    02:25

  • How much of the future of the monarchy rests on Prince William?

    02:47

  • Aspartame, artificial sweeteners linked to higher risk of stroke

    00:28

  • Two sheriff’s deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

    00:22

TODAY

King Charles publicly proclaimed monarch at St. James’s Palace

09:35

Following the meeting of the Accession Council, King Charles III is publicly proclaimed Britain’s new monarch for the first time by a royal official at St. James’s Palace.Sept. 10, 2022

  • Scotland mourns Queen Elizabeth, as funeral preparations begin

    01:52

  • Savannah Guthrie shares moving displays of gratitude for Queen

    03:24

  • Charles officially proclaimed King alongside Camilla and William

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    King Charles publicly proclaimed monarch at St. James’s Palace

    09:35
  • UP NEXT

    Historian talks royals staying relevant in the modern age

    01:29

  • Significance of televised Accession Council meeting explained

    03:44

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All