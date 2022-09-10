IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    King Charles is formally proclaimed King by Accession Council

TODAY

King Charles is formally proclaimed King by Accession Council

16:02

King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch by the accession council at St. James Palace on Saturday. He addressed the throne room during the ceremony, saying, “In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which now I dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God.”Sept. 10, 2022

    King Charles is formally proclaimed King by Accession Council

TODAY

