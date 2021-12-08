Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk about their Christmas movies
05:54
Share this -
copied
Real-life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams visit the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about playing real-life sisters in two “Sister Swap” films: “A Hometown Holiday” and “Christmas in the City.” “We’ve never worked together professionally before,” Kimberly says.Dec. 8, 2021
John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)
05:38
Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards
04:36
Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’
03:13
Viewers offer witty captions for photo of Jenna and Willie looking chilly
01:32
Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?