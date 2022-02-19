Kim Potter sentenced to two years in prison for killing of Duante Wright
Former police officer Kim Potter, who drew her gun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop and killed 20-year-old Duante Wright, was sentenced to two years in prison. Wright’s family has called the sentence a “slap on the wrist.” NBC’s Ron Allen reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 19, 2022
