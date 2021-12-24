Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on both counts of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The jury rejected Potter’s defense that she mistakenly fired her gun instead of her Taser and faces up to 15 years in prison. NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist reports for TODAY.Dec. 24, 2021
