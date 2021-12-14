IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY 03:28 Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild 00:44
Now Playing
Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam 00:41
UP NEXT
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new trailer 00:46 ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast’ lead Critic’s Choice nominations 01:04 Woman meets 911 operator who helped her deliver baby at roadside 06:34 Jerry O’Connell on resonance of ‘Jerry Maguire’ 25 years later 05:33 Sandra Bullock talks about ‘The Unforgivable’ and adoption 04:03 Lynda Carter talks about her new song and Wonder Woman 06:41 TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise 03:34 Hoda’s back! She says ‘I feel so free’ without my phone 04:29 ‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series 05:46 U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him 04:21 Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University 00:41 William and Kate share their family Christmas card 00:21 ‘Sesame Street’ is subject of new documentary 02:15 Watch this 3-year-old react to her military dad’s return 01:02 TODAY superfan (and digital producer) spends last Sunday show decked out in merch 01:14 Delivery driver fakes being an evangelist to hide package from customer’s husband 03:39 Famed cultural critic Greg Tate dies age 64 01:58 Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam 00:41
On social media, Kim Kardashian shared that she has passed California’s first-year law students examination, otherwise known as the “baby bar.” She needs to pass one more big exam before she can practice law in California.
Dec. 14, 2021 Read More Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY 03:28 Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild 00:44
Now Playing
Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam 00:41
UP NEXT
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new trailer 00:46 ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast’ lead Critic’s Choice nominations 01:04 Woman meets 911 operator who helped her deliver baby at roadside 06:34