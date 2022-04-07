IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: Our ultimate cleaning guide for your home, wardrobe and more 

  • Now Playing

    Kim Kardashian opens up to Hoda Kotb on putting happiness first

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • Amy Schumer is Hoda Kotb’s latest guest on ‘Making Space’ podcast

    01:14

  • ‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!

    01:06

  • Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify

    00:34

  • Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’

    04:44

  • Former mobsters reveal life of crime in candid podcasts

    03:41

  • Elizabeth Banks on controlling her own destiny in Hollywood

    07:44

  • Sheryl Crow opens up about her health, relationships and more

    05:06

  • Bowen Yang of ‘Saturday Night Live’ talks about podcast ‘Hot White Heist’

    05:42

  • Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali team up for podcast ‘HypochondriActor’

    05:27

  • Hank Azaria talks about ‘The Jim Brockmire Podcast’

    06:12

  • Minnie Driver discusses 7 questions she asks guests in her podcast

    07:06

  • DJ Khaled discusses fatherhood and podcast ‘The First One’

    05:00

  • Jamie Lee Curtis tells Hoda and Jenna about her new podcast

    06:21

  • Jamie Lee Curtis talks about her new podcast, new website and her sobriety

    06:22

TODAY

Kim Kardashian opens up to Hoda Kotb on putting happiness first

01:09

Kim Kardashian joins Hoda Kotb in an upcoming episode of “Making Spaces,” where she opens up on her kids, businesses and making the tough decision to put her happiness first. In a sneak peek Kardashian says, “I finally was like, why am I measuring and trying to make other people happy over myself?”April 7, 2022

Kim Kardashian on how mom Kris Jenner’s past relationship influenced decision to get divorced

  • Now Playing

    Kim Kardashian opens up to Hoda Kotb on putting happiness first

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • Amy Schumer is Hoda Kotb’s latest guest on ‘Making Space’ podcast

    01:14

  • ‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!

    01:06

  • Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify

    00:34

  • Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’

    04:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All