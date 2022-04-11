IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kim Kardashian: I've always been the underdog and that's ok

00:58

Kim Kardashian joined Hoda Kotb for the latest episode of the “Making Space” podcast and talked about people’s misconceptions about her. “I’ve always been the underdog. Always. And that’s OK with me,” she says.April 11, 2022

Kim Kardashian talks Pete Davidson relationship with Hoda: ‘I wasn’t planning on this’

