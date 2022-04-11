Kim Kardashian: I've always been the underdog and that's ok

- UP NEXT
‘Better Call Saul’ final season to feature Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul00:28
Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin04:58
Will Smith’s family makes 1st appearances following Oscars ban01:48
Watch: Dog can’t contain its excitement when reuniting with owner02:05
How e-sports have become a pathway to college scholarships03:36
Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption06:52
Get a sneak peek at Mark Wahlberg’s conversation Willie Geist00:48
Ed Sheeran speaks out after copyright case win: ‘No choice’00:36
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again!01:26
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock slap02:08
Hoda and Jenna see who remembers more after 3 years co-hosting together06:30
Supermodel Karlie Kloss meets scholar from her coding camp05:30
Trisha Yearwood surprises Hoda and Jenna on their 3rd anniversary05:26
Hoda and Jenna celebrate 3 years of co-hosting together!01:42
Author Shauna Niequist on finding your way through hardship03:34
TODAY exclusively reveals finalists for 2022 Billboard Music Awards01:55
'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' gets 2nd season00:41
‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf actors for the first time ever00:39
Pink Floyd releases new song in support of Ukraine00:39
Toddler less than impressed while sledding in New Hampshire00:43
- UP NEXT
‘Better Call Saul’ final season to feature Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul00:28
Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin04:58
Will Smith’s family makes 1st appearances following Oscars ban01:48
Watch: Dog can’t contain its excitement when reuniting with owner02:05
How e-sports have become a pathway to college scholarships03:36
Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption06:52
Play All