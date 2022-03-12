Kim Kardashian faces backlash after ‘tone deaf’ business advice

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kim Kardashian is facing major backlash after saying “nobody wants to work these days” when asked to give business advice to women in an interview. Amid the criticism, Kardashian went “Instagram official” with “SNL” performer Pete Davidson, sharing photos of herself and the comedian on social media.
March 12, 2022
