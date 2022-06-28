IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Kim Fields talks ‘The Upshaws,’ directing Kenan Thompson

05:12

Actor Kim Fields joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the second season of her Netflix series called “The Upshaws.” She also talks about her pursuit of directing, her connection to “SNL” star Kenan Thompson and where she thinks the characters of “The Facts of Life” would be now.June 28, 2022

