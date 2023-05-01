How to kick bad habits with these Start TODAY challenges in May

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
How to kick bad habits with these Start TODAY challenges in May05:06
UP NEXT
Melanoma: Know the causes, symptoms, and how to prevent it04:28
How is melanoma different from other skin cancers?02:56
Get your Zzz’s with these sleep strategies for the warmer months05:00
Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause04:59
Woman proudly displays cancer ‘battle scars’ to raise awareness01:42
Health screenings you should schedule throughout your life04:52
Some melatonin gummies found to be mislabeled, contain CBD00:33
Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency08:25
Skincare by the decade: Routines for your 20s, 30s, 40s and older04:38
Try these full-body workouts to build muscle at home03:07
Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’03:33
Allyson Felix talks life after Olympics, the new sport she’s taking up04:05
How to spring clean your medicine cabinet05:00
College program teaches students how to become resilient04:19
How to reach your summer health goals04:35
Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray01:18
Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling02:39
Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna09:36
How to cultivate friendships as an adult04:44
How to kick bad habits with these Start TODAY challenges in May05:06
TODAY fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour kicks off new Start TODAY challenges for the month of May that focus on the benefits of walking and breaking bad habits.May 1, 2023
Now Playing
How to kick bad habits with these Start TODAY challenges in May05:06
UP NEXT
Melanoma: Know the causes, symptoms, and how to prevent it04:28
How is melanoma different from other skin cancers?02:56
Get your Zzz’s with these sleep strategies for the warmer months05:00
Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause04:59
Woman proudly displays cancer ‘battle scars’ to raise awareness01:42
Health screenings you should schedule throughout your life04:52
Some melatonin gummies found to be mislabeled, contain CBD00:33
Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency08:25
Skincare by the decade: Routines for your 20s, 30s, 40s and older04:38
Try these full-body workouts to build muscle at home03:07
Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’03:33
Allyson Felix talks life after Olympics, the new sport she’s taking up04:05
How to spring clean your medicine cabinet05:00
College program teaches students how to become resilient04:19
How to reach your summer health goals04:35
Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray01:18
Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling02:39
Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna09:36
How to cultivate friendships as an adult04:44