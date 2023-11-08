IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gifts We Love: Our top 100 picks for everyone on your list — plus exclusive deals

  • Now Playing

    Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time

    00:30

  • Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season

    04:28

  • Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

    03:20

  • Fed keeps interest rates unchanged: What does it mean for you?

    02:32

  • Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now

    03:52

  • School districts aim to address teacher shortage through affordable housing

    03:19

  • Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key

    04:11

  • Homebuyers spooked by rising interest rates, cooling market

    04:16

  • What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%

    03:09

  • Netflix and bill: Streaming giant announce increased prices

    02:37

  • Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential

    25:03

  • How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season

    05:21

  • Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

    05:27

  • How to stretch your dollar at the grocery store

    03:20

  • CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

    01:13

  • How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays

    05:33

  • Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

    02:10

  • Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing

    02:03

  • Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees

    03:20

Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

04:41

CNBC’s Sharon Epperson joins TODAY with key words to know and understand when it comes to credit cards, paying for items over time and opening a savings account.Nov. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time

    00:30

  • Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season

    04:28

  • Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

    03:20

  • Fed keeps interest rates unchanged: What does it mean for you?

    02:32

  • Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now

    03:52

  • School districts aim to address teacher shortage through affordable housing

    03:19

  • Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key

    04:11

  • Homebuyers spooked by rising interest rates, cooling market

    04:16

  • What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%

    03:09

  • Netflix and bill: Streaming giant announce increased prices

    02:37

  • Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential

    25:03

  • How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season

    05:21

  • Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

    05:27

  • How to stretch your dollar at the grocery store

    03:20

  • CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

    01:13

  • How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays

    05:33

  • Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

    02:10

  • Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing

    02:03

  • Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees

    03:20

Democrats celebrate series of wins in Tuesday’s election night

Will Tuesday’s election night impact the 2024 election?

Why hasn’t Trump attended any of the GOP debates?

Biden asks Netanyahu for a pause in fighting with Hamas

'Candy Cane Lane’: See trailer of Eddie Murphy’s first holiday film

Celebrate Diwali with these traditional dishes

Meet the young mechanic inspiring other to get under the hood

Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

Young fan overcome with emotion meeting Jung Kook: ‘I love you!’

Shop TODAY’s first editor-curated holiday gift guide!

Celebrate Diwali with these traditional dishes

Meet the young mechanic inspiring other to get under the hood

Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

How to unlock and use hidden features in your smartphone

Sea salt Rolo cookies and Rolo rolls: Get the recipes!

Simple ways to make your home feel cozy for the holidays

How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one

How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood

Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout

6 popular parenting styles explained: Which one are you?

Reverse cat eye, skin flooding and other buzzy beauty trends to try

Margaret Cho shares outlook on aging, why she 'loves' menopause

Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success

My sister’s crush just asked me out, what do I do?

Hear a clip of Barbra Streisand narrating her new memoir

Get an inside look at Bravocon 2023!

From skin care to hair care: 6 top-rated essentials for men

Boy George announces he's joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!

Bravocon, Katy Perry, Kardashian baby and more Hollywood scoop

Jenna Bush Hager celebrates mom Laura's birthday: See the pics

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Celebrate Diwali with these traditional dishes

Sea salt Rolo cookies and Rolo rolls: Get the recipes!

Bobby Flay serves up rib-eye steak frites with blue cheese butter

See Hoda & Jenna face off in a sandwich showdown!

Superfood recipes and hacks to make cooking easier and healthier

Garlic parmesan wings and Cincinnati chili dogs: Get the recipes!

Cherry pretzel white chocolate cookies: Get the recipe!

Orange-soy pork tenderloin with sautéed cabbage: Get the recipe!

Capture the flavors of fall with this spaghetti squash masala recipe

Pineapple chicken surprise: Get Elizabeth Heiskell’s recipe!