IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Key deadlines for holiday shipping loom this week

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in crash that killed 4

    00:27

  • FBI investigating case of woman who fell overboard from cruise ship

    02:26

  • TSA says it has confiscated record number of guns this year

    00:24

  • Dozens are still missing in aftermath of deadly tornadoes

    03:20

  • CDC director: Pfizer’s new COVID pill is ‘another great tool in our toolbox’

    04:56

  • Pfizer says its COVID pill is 89 percent effective

    02:06

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

    01:49

  • Minister of Kentucky church talks about damage from tornado

    05:36

  • U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him

    04:21

  • Breakthrough COVID 101: Why are vaccinated people testing positive?

    04:15

  • Vicente Fernandez, Mexican music idol, dies at 81

    00:32

  • Peloton fires back at its portrayal in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

    02:22

  • Deadly tornado flattens Amazon warehouse in Illinois, killing at least 6

    02:18

  • Elon Musk is TIME magazine’s Person of the Year

    03:13

  • Search suspended after woman falls overboard from cruise ship

    00:24

  • Families of Kentucky candle factory victims speak out after deadly tornado

    03:34

  • Mark Meadows emails released to Jan. 6 committee reveal new details

    01:50

  • New push for boosters underway as coronavirus numbers surge

    01:57

  • Kentucky mayor: We have ‘no resources’ in city after tornadoes

    06:17

TODAY

Key deadlines for holiday shipping loom this week

03:28

The deadlines to get your holiday packages shipped in time are fast approaching. NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with everything you need to know to make sure your gifts arrive on time.Dec. 14, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Key deadlines for holiday shipping loom this week

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in crash that killed 4

    00:27

  • FBI investigating case of woman who fell overboard from cruise ship

    02:26

  • TSA says it has confiscated record number of guns this year

    00:24

  • Dozens are still missing in aftermath of deadly tornadoes

    03:20

  • CDC director: Pfizer’s new COVID pill is ‘another great tool in our toolbox’

    04:56

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All