Key Bridge collapse is 'absolute tragedy,' Baltimore official says
02:13
Key Bridge collapse is 'absolute tragedy,' Baltimore official says
02:13
Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr. joins TODAY and says the "primary efforts are around search and rescue" after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed when it was hit by a cargo ship. "It's an absolute tragedy," he says.March 26, 2024
