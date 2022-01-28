Kevin Tibbles is retiring: Look back at his 25 years with NBC
NBC News correspondent Kevin Tibbles is retiring from the network after more than 25 years. TODAY looks back at his career covering everything from war, the death of Princess Diana, the election of Barack Obama, five Olympic Games and so much more. “I can always coax a soundbite out of anyone, primarily because I’m actually interested in what they have to say,” he says.Jan. 28, 2022
